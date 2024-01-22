Man Goes Viral After Using Forklift To Remove Cars That Blocked His Shop’s Entrance

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Double parking is a common practice among drivers in Malaysia. Although it is illegal, many still resort to it when they are unable to find parking. So much so that some frustratingly do it.

While double parking is never-ending, another issue when it comes to parking is blocking roads or entrances.

Hence, many netizens have resonated with TikTok user @hasanalrazak after he used a forklift to remove a car that was parked in front of his shop’s entrance.

As seen in his clip, three drivers had parked in front of his shop to head to Batu Caves.

Though they were aware that Hassan’s shop was open, they did not seem to care if they were blocking others from entering.

As such, Hasan was left with no choice as he was unable to enter his shop. Thus, he resorted to using a forklift to remove the cars.

“If you want to go to Batu Caves, go ahead but don’t park in front of my shop. I need to do business.

“So, this is the consequences of your action. If your car has any issues, don’t come complaining to me,” he can be heard saying in the clip.

While it is unsure if Hassan heard back from the drivers, many within the comment section agreed with Hasan’s actions.

Users indeed were applauding him, telling him how genius it was for him to have done this.

One user wrote “Nice one brother. I like how you arranged the cars like they were about to enter the export container in Uganda,”

Another user simply wrote, “The best”.

Other users, however, wished that they too had a forklift to remove the cars that often block their home’s entrance.

But what are your thoughts on this? Do you think it was right for Hasan to have done this? Or do you empathise with his frustrations?

