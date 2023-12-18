Malaysia Loses Two Stars In Music Industry – “Raja Gelek” M Daud Kilau And Ibnor Riza

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Known as Malaysia’s “Raja Gelek”, Datuk M Daud Kilau died at the age of 85 at the Teluk Intan Hospital today.

Harian Metro, citing the late singer’s son Ahmad Zain as the source, said M Daud Kilau passed away at 4.40pm.

In the most recent update on his condition back in October, the singer told Utusan Malaysia that he was bed-ridden but happy that there were still those who visited him.

The singer was suffering from heart disease, water in the lungs as well numbness in his hands and legs.

In May, he was hospitalised after complaining of difficulty breathing.

M Daud Kilau has given fans many hits, among them Cek Mek Molek, Gila Judi and Anakku Yang Pertama.

He was conferred a datukship by Perak in 1991.

His singing career began after winning the Bintang Radio contest in Singapore in 1968.

From then on, he was offered recording contracts and made a name for himself within the asli and dangdut genre.

80s ballad man

It would be impossible to talk about the local music scene in the 80s without mentioning Ibnor Riza.

The 62-year-old singer succumbed to his ailment yesterday at the Chancellor Tunku Muhriz Hospital. He was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma earlier this year.

According to Harian Metro, the singer was in a coma and passed away at 3.30pm.

He had not been conscious for over two weeks following a brain surgery as the cancer had spread to the right side of his brain, as reported by NST.

The singer was laid to rest in his hometown, Batu Kikir in Negeri Sembilan last night.

He leaves behind two wives; Norhayati Mohamad Nor, 58, and Serimah Sulaiman, 51, two children and four grandchildren.

Ibnor is known for hits such Meneka Dalam Kesamaran, Mimpi Yang Tak Sudah and Berdiri Seorang Perindu.

He has been active in the music industry since 1984.

Between 1987 and 2007, he recorded eight studio albums.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.