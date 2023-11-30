TRP
Megaklinik Zahran Denies Leaking Medical Report Of Patient
Megaklinik Zahran Denies Leaking Medical Report Of Patient

According to the report, the patient had been abused by her husband.

November 30, 2023

Megaklinik Zahran has denied it leaked the medical report of a patient that went viral on social media platforms.

The report concerned a female patient who had allegedly been physically abused by her husband.

n a statement on their Instagram page, the clinic stressed that they were not responsible for leaking the medical report on social media platforms.

“We take the care of patient data very seriously and follow the standards set by the Ministry of Health,” read the statement.

Social media has been abuzz of late regarding the woman, said to be married to a social media influencer.

Her medical report has been spreading like wildfire on social media platforms, with netizens engaging in heated discussion over it.

Aisyah and Alif

Over the past few days, social media was abuzz with the marriage of Aishah Hijanah and influencer Alif Teega.

He had apparently taken a second wife, afterwhich Aishah’s sister made allegations that he had abused his first wife.

Alif was said to have reacted to this on his Instagram Stories which has now disappeared. An alleged screenshot however has been shared on Twitter, in which Alif said that the information regarding him hurting his wife is a lie.

An hour ago, Aishah released a statement on her Instagram Stories requesting that people stop sharing any information about the issue and that she and Alif are currently on good terms.

