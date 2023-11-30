Megaklinik Zahran Denies Leaking Medical Report Of Patient

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Megaklinik Zahran has denied it leaked the medical report of a patient that went viral on social media platforms.

The report concerned a female patient who had allegedly been physically abused by her husband.

Adik Aisyah bongkar ni weh…



Rupanya patut la dia tak off live masa tu sebab takut jadi apa-apa rupanya.



Bukan sekali dua ni 😳 pic.twitter.com/RcC6yApUWG — Abudi Alsagoff (@AbudiAlsagoff) November 29, 2023

n a statement on their Instagram page, the clinic stressed that they were not responsible for leaking the medical report on social media platforms.

“We take the care of patient data very seriously and follow the standards set by the Ministry of Health,” read the statement.

Social media has been abuzz of late regarding the woman, said to be married to a social media influencer.

Her medical report has been spreading like wildfire on social media platforms, with netizens engaging in heated discussion over it.

Bab rumahtangga org ni

Biarlah hakim tentukan



Kita org luar x nmpk apa yg berlaku sbnrnya. Komen² yg dtg hanya memberikan persepsi -ve alam pkahwinan.



Doakan semoga mereka diberikan jalan keluar dari kekusutan. Aaminnn🤲 — PeaceKeeper (@Skywalker8585) November 29, 2023

tak tahu knp perempuan sanggup stay eventho kne pukul. knp doctor nak tipu. kalau fitnah you can saman doctor tu. tp masalah besar skrg ni aisyah tu masih berdiam diri mcm husband tak bersalah. rmi perempuan mcm ni. kdg2 alasan bertahan sbb anak. come on. ini 2023. — youyesyou (@anne_youyesyou) November 29, 2023

Aisyah ni bijak senanya 🤔 tiap kali kena belasah, dia dapatkn surat dari doktor 😗👍🏻 Insya'Allah lepas sihat dari bersalin, iblis tu akan terpaksa lepaskn Aisyah juga. Sebab bukti kena pukul ni senang utk jatuh talak. Cuma risau.. takut dia kena bunuh sbb duduk serumah lgi kan? — Nur Zara (@AutumnyFlower95) November 29, 2023

Aisyah and Alif

Over the past few days, social media was abuzz with the marriage of Aishah Hijanah and influencer Alif Teega.

He had apparently taken a second wife, afterwhich Aishah’s sister made allegations that he had abused his first wife.

Alif was said to have reacted to this on his Instagram Stories which has now disappeared. An alleged screenshot however has been shared on Twitter, in which Alif said that the information regarding him hurting his wife is a lie.

Alif pun dah bersuara. Teruk betul sampai fitnah dia pukul bini. pic.twitter.com/oGOrljMSEM — Abudi Alsagoff (@AbudiAlsagoff) November 29, 2023

An hour ago, Aishah released a statement on her Instagram Stories requesting that people stop sharing any information about the issue and that she and Alif are currently on good terms.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.