Penang Building Still Under Construction Collapses – 3 Dead, 4 Still Missing

A bulding still under construction collapsed in Batu Maung, Penang yesterday resulting in the deaths of three Bangladeshi nationals.

According to the Police, two of the victims died at the scene while another victim died at the Penang Hospital.

Penang deputy police chief Datuk Mohamad Usuf Jan Mohamad said they had initially believed there were 18 workers trapped following the incident at 9.45pm last night.

However, it was later learned that nine of the 18 had gone out for prayers.

“During the incident, the workers were working under a 12-metre beam that weighed about 14 tonnes. The beam later collapsed over the workers and piled up over other beams there,” he said, as reported by Bernama.

Two victims who sustained serious injuries are currently being treated at the Penang Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Consul of Bangladesh to Penang Datuk Shaik Ismail Allaudin said the high commission is still waiting to gather details of the victims involved in the tragedy.

Search and rescue

Search and rescue operations by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) for another four victims still missing are ongoing.

The fire department is said to have obtained new leads and they believe the missing victims are in close proximity with each other.

The K9 unit has been roped in, involving two dogs and three handlers.

“There are 14 beams in that area, and all of them fell on the workers, causing the rescue team to use a crane to lift the building structure to facilitate access in searching for victims,” Penang Assistant Director of Fire and Rescue Operations, Khairy Sulaiman was quoted as saying by NST.

Stop Work Order

The NST reported that the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has issued a stop work order to the developer and engineer of the construction site this morning.

The collapsed structure was part of a logistics business complex which included a three-storey building, warehouse, parking spaces and more.

