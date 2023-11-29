Kelantan “Temple Concert” Organiser Slapped With Up To RM10k Fine For Breaching Conditions

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The organiser of the Loy Krathong Festival concert in Bachok, Kelantan last Friday has been slapped with a fine of not more than RM10,000 for breaching conditions for organising the concert in the PAS-led state.

Kelantan local government, housing, health and environment committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said the organiser had a permit and did not breach the Kelantan Entertainment Control Enactment.

The organiser applied for a permit on 25 June for the event. Hilmi said the organiser was granted a permit on 20 September after the conditions and rules were explained to them. Part of the conditions include the event being a closed-door event and attended by only Buddhist devotees.

However, the organiser failed to comply with the rules since there were Muslims among the concert attendants and the Thai singers did not adhere to the dress code.

The organiser also admitted that one of the Rela members hired for the concert failed to stop Muslim visitors from attending the event.

The poster of the event was made in Thai language and the religious concert that is held annually is only for Buddhists. Kelantan local government, housing, health and environment committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah

Screenshot of the viral video showing the concert with Thai singers in Kelantan. Image: TRP File

Previously, a video of the concert went viral online. A Kelantanese Twitter user named Hock Ann explained that it was a norm for concerts to be held on the temple (Wat) grounds to celebrate certain Thai Buddhist festivals such as the Kathina Ceremony and Loy Krathong.

Hock Ann said there have never been issues with the state government as it was a closed-door event and only open to non-Muslim concert guests. However, it doesn’t mean outsiders couldn’t join in.

Nevertheless, the viral video allegedly led Kelantan Wanita PKR chief Nor Azmiza Mamat to demand that the state government investigate the event since the video showed scantily-clad singers on stage.

Hilmi said his office conducted an investigation and a hearing process on 27 November.

The hearing process was attended by several parties including representatives of the Bachok Islamic Tourism City District Council, the police, religious officials and organisers.

