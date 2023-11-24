Malaysia Seeing Rise In Covid-19 Cases

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) informed that the number of Covid-19 cases increased by 28 percent last week (12 November–18 November) with 21 Omicron variants reported.

There were 2,305 cases last week, compared to 1,801 cases the previous week.

Sarawak recorded the highest number of cases with 143, followed by 136 cases in Selangor and 117 cases in Melaka.

Among the other states that have recorded cases are Johor, Kedah, Penang, Sabah, Terengganu, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis and Perak.

However, the cases in these states are below 60, and some of them are below 10.

However, the number of Covid-19 cases that required hospitalisation in public hospitals last week decreased to 2.0 per 100k cases.

“As of 18 November, the utilisation of intensive care unit beds is at 0.4% while usage of non-critical beds is at 0.7%,” the ministry said in a statement.

Kenyataan Media Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia



Situasi Terkini COVID-19 Di Malaysia pic.twitter.com/e9HUIk5DDk — KKMalaysia🇲🇾🩺❤️ (@KKMPutrajaya) November 23, 2023

They cited the festive season as a potential reason for the slight increase.

The ministry advised the public to take precautionary steps such as TRIIS (Test, Report, Isolate, Inform, and Seek).

Additionally, people are advised to frequently wash their hands and wear face masks, especially in crowded areas.

“It is recommended to get Paxlovid antiviral treatment at the nearest Health Clinic for individuals positive for Covid-19 and at high risk to reduce the risk of serious infection complications.”

In addition, vaccinations are strongly advised to lower the risk of infection, illness, and mortality, particularly for individuals who fall into the high-risk groups.

“Based on data up to 31 October 2023, only 16,348,414 Malaysians (50.1 percent) have received the first booster dose and only 828,148 Malaysians (2.5 percent) have received the second booster dose.”

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.