[Watch] Uptown Kota Damansara Fire Destroys 20 Stalls, Investigation Ongoing

A blaze broke out in a row of shoplots at Uptown Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, last night (20 November) around 8.30pm.

Assistant Director of Operations of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, said they received an emergency call at 8.34pm.

Firefighters from Sungai Buloh, Kota Anggerik, Damansara, and Petaling, along with three machines were quickly dispatched to the scene.

update ; uptown kota dame pic.twitter.com/iwxzHSRMRe — Harris Shazman (@hrrisshzmn) November 20, 2023

A spokesman for the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said upon arriving at the scene, the row of stalls was already 90% destroyed and a building housing a gym was 50% burnt.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The blaze was successfully put out at 9.06pm.

The fire department is currently investigating the cause of the fire, including determining the number of shops affected by the fire and the total losses incurred by affected businesses.

All the shops were still in operation when the fire started. The latest update indicated that about 20 stalls were destroyed in the fire.

