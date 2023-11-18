[Watch] Man Criticised For Urinating In Subang Mall’s Parking Lot

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man who was recorded urinating at a Subang mall parking lot on Thursday, 16 November 2023 has been criticised by netizens for his behaviour.

In the video, the man could be seen relieving himself in front of a pillar. When the woman recording the video told him there was a toilet to use, the man apologised and walked off.

He then got into his car, waved at the woman and slowly drove away. The video then panned to the pillar showing the urine stains dripping to the floor.

apa lah yang teruk sangat sampai kena buang air dekat tempat parking. Toilet kan ada 😠



Netizens were disgusted by the uncivilised behaviour and lamented about the cleanliness of the place.

Some of them finally realized why certain parking lots have a strange smell.

Aside from the criticism, a netizen said the man could be suffering from a sudden urge to urinate or urinary incontinence due to illnesses such as diabetes.

In response, others said it was no excuse to urinate everywhere and the man should have worn adult diapers if he suffered from such a predicament.

Despite what happened, netizens said the woman was brave to record the video. She was fortunately unharmed.

