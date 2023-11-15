Nurul Ain Did Not Want To Get Out Of Gaza Initially But Situation Became Dire

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nurul Ain Haron who was updating the world, particularly Malaysians, on the situation in Palestine through social media, had actually wanted to remain there but things were not getting any better.

On 13 November, together with her husband Mohammed A.M Shaat who is a Palestinian, they returned to Malaysia after being in Palestine for a month following a successful evacuation process.

The process of bringing them back to Malaysia began after a meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during the former’s visit to Egypt on 23 October.

The couple left through the Rafah border crossing and boarded a Malaysia Airlines flight from Cairo. They arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) yesterday (14 November) at 8.55 pm.

They were welcomed by Nurul Ain’s father Haron Hamim and other family members at the airport itself.

Experiences In Gaza

Nurul Ain, when speaking about her experience in Gaza, emphasised that she wanted to remain but the situation was getting worse.

“Thank God. My husband and I didn’t want to leave at first because my in-laws are still there, but things got worse.

“This time it was very unusual compared to what happened in 2014, so my husband and I decided to return home so that my husband can continue working to support his family.

“So, we are grateful to everyone, especially the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the ambassador in Cairo and Wisma Putra,” she said, as reported by Berita Harian.

Nurul Ain also informed that eight of her father-in-law’s family members lost their lives in the war.

When asked if she ever felt like giving up, Nurul Ain said there were times she felt like it.

“There are moments (of feeling like giving up, especially when family members become victims. Other people don’t feel what I feel. His house was hit by eight missiles, everything was destroyed, even his face was no longer visible.

“And the morale at that time was down, so I told my husband we had to continue. But when there were no more food supplies, with people fighting to buy bread, no water supply, things were getting worse, so I said we have to go back (to Malaysia),” she explained.

Help continues

Even after coming back to Malaysia. Nurul Ain has plans to channel donations from Malaysians through banking in Dubai in the future.

She said since there are many people who have donated but supplies in Gaza are scarce, it was better for her to get out from Gaza in order to work on the next step.

“The channel to withdraw money is also blocked by Israel, at the same time we cannot send money either.

“So it is possible that I will send this money through banking in Dubai and then give it to the wholesaler we know there. God willing, it will be made easier.”

