Malaysian Woman And Husband Safely Evacuated From Gaza

A Malaysian woman and her Palestinian husband were safely evacuated through the Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt on 12 November 2023 at 8.23pm local time (2.23am in Malaysia time).

The Rafah border is the only entry point to Gaza that’s not controlled by Israel.

According to Wisma Putra, Nurul Ain Haron and Mohamed AM Shaat’s evacuation was facilitated by the Malaysian ambassador to Cairo and other embassy officials.

Upon arrival, the couple spoke to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir through a video call.

The couple thanked the Malaysian government and embassy for aiding and not giving up on them.

♬ original sound – Anwar Ibrahim @anwaribrahimofficial Alhamdulillah pada awal pagi ini, 13 Nov 2023, saya telah berkesempatan melangsungkan panggilan video dengan Puan Nurul Ain Haron, rakyat kita yang terkandas di Semenanjung Gaza sejak perang meletus lebih sebulan yang lalu. Beliau dan suaminya, Mohamed A.M. Shaat seorang warga Palestin telah berjaya dibawa keluar pada malam Ahad, 12 Nov di sempadan Rafah. Dalam perbualan kami, Puan Nurul dan suaminya telah menyampaikan penghargaan dan ucapan berbanyak terima kasih kepada kerajaan Malaysia yang sedaya upaya memastikannya dan suami selamat dibawa keluar dari Gaza. Mereka turut merakamkan rasa terima kasih kepada kakitangan Kedutaan Malaysia yang tidak berputus asa dalam memastikan proses membawa mereka keluar dari zon perang dapat dilakukan. Dalam konteks ini, saya juga ingin merakamkan rasa terima kasih Kerajaan Malaysia kepada beberapa buah negara lain yang tidak ketinggalan menghulurkan apa juga bantuan dalam proses membawa keluar rakyat Malaysia ini. Syukur kepada Allah SWT jua. #MalaysiaMADANI

In Nurul Ain’s TikTok video posted 4 days ago, she spoke about food shortages and how shops have run out of food to sell. Canned foods such as hummus and corned beef were also out of stock.

The people there could still access their bank accounts and ATMs because some of the larger companies could run on solar power. However, the stability and accessibility of the bank system are shaky due to certain external sanctions.

Nurul Ain summed up the situation there as very bad, repeating the word “teruk” in between trying to hold back tears.

The evacuation was possible following a meeting between Anwar and Egypt’s Prime Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during Anwar’s official visit to Egypt on 23 October 2023. They were further aided by the Malaysian embassies in Cairo and Amman.

The Malaysian embassy in Cairo is currently providing consular services as needed for the couple.

The ministry expresses its highest appreciation and gratitude to the Egyptian and Qatari governments, and their embassies in Kuala Lumpur for their cooperation in safely evacuating Malaysian citizens from the conflict zone. Wisma Putra

