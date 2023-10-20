Malaysian In Palestine Frustrated To Receive Calls From People Wanting To Hear The Sound Of Bombs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza, involving Palestinian citizens and Israeli Zionist forces, is widely acknowledged.

Despite it being the 13th day of battle, the situation continues to deteriorate, resulting in the unfortunate loss of thousands of innocent lives.

On 18 October, a hospital in Gaza, housing both patients and local Palestinian residents, was targeted and bombarded by the enemy forces, leading to a casualty count of more than 800.

Ain Disappointed as Some Malaysians Contact Her to Hear Bombing Sounds

Recently, a Malaysian who is currently stranded in Palestine Nurul Ain Haron posted a video clip on Facebook.

She expressed her frustration with the actions of a few fellow Malaysians.

According to her, several individuals reached out to her with the intention of hearing the sounds of explosions currently taking place in Gaza.

“Do you think this is a joke?” she said in an angry tone.

Ain found these requests to be unsympathetic, as they seemed to insinuate a desire to hear the bombardment that the Palestinian people were enduring.

“I don’t understand people like this,” she added.

Ain Unable to Procure Aid Supplies Due to External Bomb Threats

Ain further highlighted that those making such requests were seemingly unaware of the hardships and suffering faced by fellow Palestinians in these challenging times.

“You don’t know what I’m going through. Be thankful that our country (Malaysia) is still peaceful and not calling me to listen to bombs.”

“Do you want us to be bombed?” Ain asked in disappointment.

At the same time, Ain also explained her current situation. Through her message, she mentioned that she couldn’t go out to buy essential items for the relief mission due to the bombs outside her residence.

“I wanted to go out to buy supplies for assistance, but there were bombs. I had to turn back,” she explained.

Not only that, Ain was seen displaying some plastic-wrapped packages that were meant to be distributed to the local residents.

However, she only managed to give away half of them due to the violence happening outside her home.

“Please be more sensitive to this issue. Don’t call or message me to watch bombs,” Ain pleaded.

