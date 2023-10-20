Ukay Perdana Hit By Flash Floods, Water Gushing Clip Goes Viral

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The flash flood episodes in Klang Valley appear to be never-ending. Yesterday (17 October), Ukay Perdana was hit by flash floods.

In a video that was shared on Twitter by Hafiz Md Rahim, water was seen gushing onto parked cars as the water in the parking lot rose up to the top of the tyres.

The area looked like a lake with the gushing water from a height looking like a mini waterfall.

Hujan lebat.. Ada tempat dah start banjir kilat. Hati2 semua. Yang duduk dekat tempat berisiko, standby apa yg patut.



Lokasi: Ukay perdana

18/10/2023 pic.twitter.com/RmpspQEOxF — Hafiz Rahim (@hafizmdrahim) October 19, 2023

The Kau Ong Yah temple in Kg Baharu, Ampang endured the same fate.

Lembah Jaya assemblyman Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman or Altimer, shared a video on Twitter last night of the clean-up process.

As the water had receded, he said clean-up was being done and prayers at the temple had resumed.

Banjir kilat di Tokong Kau Ong Yah, Kg Baharu Ampang. Air telah surut, kerja pembersihan bermula. Aktiviti sembahyang di sambung seperti biasa. pic.twitter.com/3rkNxvsWmA — Altimet.eth (@altimet) October 18, 2023

According to an announcement that was released by the Malaysian Meteorology Department (MetMalaysia) in their official website, it seems like the monsoon that began on 19 September will only end in November.

The region has weak winds from various directions during the Monsoon Transition phase, which is favourable for thunderstorms, which often bring powerful winds and heavy rain in a short amount of time.

Most of the states on the west coast, the interior of the Peninsula, western Sabah, and western and central Sarawak experienced this episode primarily in the evening and early hours of the night.

