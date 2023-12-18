‘The Car Left The Showroom Just One Hour Ago’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last Saturday, the IOI Mall in Puchong was hit by flash floods after heavy rain.

Shoppers were affected as the incident happened in the early evening while the mall was open.

A sad story emerged online of a couple who was affected by the floods.

Facebook user Azhazul Azri said according to his sibling, this couple had just received their brand new Proton X70 at 5pm that very day.

However, at 6pm the X-70 was submerged in floodwaters. He remarked that the car had literally just left the showroom an hour before.

“When you enter the mall, the weather was fine. You go for food, prayers, and suddenly when you exit the mall, your car is submerged in water,” the Facebook user said.

Nevertheless, the couple’s wise decision to follow the advice of their salesperson in purchasing the special perils insurance coverage policy saved them a lot of trouble.

“We, as agents, are proposing to add this special perils cover not because we want to make more profit. We only get 10 ringgit sometimes.

“But we want peace of mind. We know the customer’s car is covered. When it sinks like this, we are not at fault because insurance covers it,” Azhazul stated in the Facebook post.

Many people who read the post expressed empathy for the couple.

As stated above, heavy floods hit Puchong, causing shoppers at the IOI Mall to wade through ankle-deep waters.

The mall’s open-car park also suffered damages. Video clips of the flood were shared on social media.

The Subang Jaya City Council issued a danger warning at 6.46pm, advising road users to plan their journey and take alternative routes to avoid the area, as reported by The Star.

Special Perils Insurance

According to Kurnia, Special Perils is an add-on to a standard motor insurance policy that provides additional protection for motor vehicles.

It covers damages or losses caused by natural disasters or other perils not covered by standard motor insurance policies, such as floods, landslides, earthquakes, and other natural convulsions.

Motor vehicle owners living in high-risk areas or frequent places prone to natural disasters should consider Special Perils coverage.

Compensation may be provided by insurance companies for flood damage repairs and replacement parts, easing the financial burden.

Common events covered by Special Perils include floods, landslips, typhoons, storms, hurricanes, tempests, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, subsidence, and other natural convulsions.

Additional premiums of around 0.2% to 0.5% of the vehicle’s sum insured can be added to the policy, with a small government service tax usually applied to the insurance quote.

