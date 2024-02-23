Rags To Riches: Kuantan Beggar Owns Proton X70 Premium

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Social Welfare Department (JKM) of Maran, Pahang recently shared a rather head-scratching “rags to riches” tale on their Facebook page.

The whole thing unfolded on 21 February during an operation to eradicate begging activities conducted by JKM officers at a night market in Sri Jaya, Maran.

During the operation, they approached a male beggar and asked him questions regarding his activity and also asked for his identity card (IC).

At first, the man did not answer and appeared to pretend he was deaf and mute. He was also a disabled person as he had deformed hands.

After much coaxing, the man eventually spoke and told the officers that his IC was in his car. The officers then followed the man to his car.

To the surprise of all, the man who was begging at the night market owned a Proton X70 Premium which costs RM98,800.

After further investigation, it was found that the man receives an OKU Employee Allowance of RM500 every month.

He lives in Balok, Kuantan, and goes to night markets to carry out his begging activity.

He claims that for about four or five hours at night markets, he could make as much as RM500 begging.

After an inquiry revealed that this was the man’s first infraction in the district, the JKM officers discharged him with a warning.

Under the Standing Order, the man also had to sign a letter of bail promising not to beg again.

“It’s not wrong to give charity but give to the right people and at the right place,” JKM Maran said in their Facebook post.

Many people who saw the post were shocked and shared their opinions on the matter.

Begging is considered a crime in Malaysia under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons, Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007 and Destitute Act 1977.

It is considered a crime when children and elements of cheating are involved.

It is not wrong to donate to people, but in current times it is always wise to do some due diligence first.

