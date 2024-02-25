Kelantan Stall Owner Criticised For Using Burger Buns To Make Donuts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s not enough that jam donuts are rebranded as bombolonis, a recent post on a Facebook page revealed that the donuts you buy may not be actual donuts.

Based on a post shared on Menarik Kelate Kito’s Facebook page, a customer in Kelantan complained about a stall in a night market near the beach for allegedly selling burger buns disguised as donuts.

The person claimed the woman running the stall cut out the centre of the burger buns and passed them off as donuts to sell. In the picture shown, the burger buns were covered in chocolate and chocolate sprinkles.

Usually if the food is expensive or not delicious, I would keep quiet. But this is considered cheating. If it was declared early, no one will be angry. The caption of the Facebook post

In case everyone thought it was a joke, a netizen claimed it was real and he had bought the fake donuts from the stall before. He claimed the stall owner had also brazenly asked for feedback about her food.

Another person jokingly said the stall owner was creative, but the others were not supportive of the statement. They believe it’s a misrepresentation of what was being sold by the stall.

They said she should have been upfront about it and it would have been acceptable.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.