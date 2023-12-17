[Watch] Klang Plagued By Severe Flooding, Residents Fed Up

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Heavy flooding once again wreaked havoc on the streets, a recurring nightmare for Klang residents, leaving vehicles stranded and commuters frustrated.

The recent downpour led to multiple roads, including Meru, Bukit Raja and Setia Alam, being inundated, forcing drivers to navigate at a snail’s pace.

Adding to the chaos, the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) also succumbed to the deluge, leaving motorists helpless as their vehicles became submerged in the rising waters.

Frustrated netizens took to social media to express their exasperation, with some lamenting that the situation seemed to remain unchanged despite the passing years.

I was at Bukit Raja Klang last night buying our regular favorite foods there. It turns out that there was a flood there as well. Luckily I managed to escape from there through Kota Kemuning. pic.twitter.com/PrtdR3vR9i — Nabil Feqal (@nabilfeqal) December 17, 2023

This alarming trend of increasing flooding in the Klang Valley has left residents exasperated, with many questioning the lack of long-term solutions.

The repetitive nature of these events has sparked widespread discontent among the community, as they demand immediate action from their representatives.

Government Criticized for Inaction as Klang Valley Flood Woes Persist

Fury has erupted among Klang Valley residents as they question the government’s response to the recurring flood crisis.

Faced with severe inundation, netizens demand to know what measures the authorities and their allies are taking to address the longstanding issue.

Amid the chaos, citizens have expressed their frustration at the lack of substantial solutions, pointing out the absence of initiatives such as constructing multi-level underground reservoirs in Tokyo.

Instead, they criticize the government’s focus on toll highways along the Klang River, which only seems to benefit their pockets, while essential train lines remain neglected.

This scathing critique highlights the growing discontent within the community, as they demand tangible action and sustainable resolutions from those in power.

Setiap kali banjir teruk kat Klang Valley ni apa kerajaan dan sekutunya buat utk selesaikan masalah?



Ada diorang nak buat underground reservoir 4 tingkat mcm kat Tokyo? TIDAK.



Diorang buat highway sepanjang Sungai Klang.

Toll highways = masuk poket

Train lines = tak masuk poket pic.twitter.com/G60jqho8kz — Zed Adam Idris 🕊️ (@zedadam) December 17, 2023

The urgency of the matter was brought into sharp focus following a particularly poignant event that saw a family’s dreams washed away when floodwaters swallowed their brand-new car on the same day they took ownership of it.

This incident has struck a chord with the online community, prompting netizens to call for heightened awareness and proactive measures.

Yang duduk Klang Valley ni, amek je la extra coverage banjir. https://t.co/EHtKKQ1v5u — Syahmi (@syahmi_ahmad) December 17, 2023

Residents are being urged not just to purchase any additional insurance but to carefully assess the terms and conditions, ensuring that their coverage provides adequate protection for their vehicle’s value and circumstances.

The financial impact of losing a vehicle to a flood can be significant, and having appropriate insurance coverage can mitigate these losses and provide much-needed peace of mind.

