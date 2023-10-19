Policewoman Accused Of Wearing Luxury Watch, Proves It Was RM570 Bought At GPO

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently a picture of a policewoman went viral when some on social media alleged that the watch on her wrist looked like a luxury watch.

One such accusation was made by Facebook user Kyrel Akmal Razak.

He commented on a post by Kwong Wah Yit Poh where the Chinese daily shared several photos of a drug bust’s press conference. Among the photos was a picture of a policewoman holding up one of the seized items.

Kyrel Akmal, obviously focusing on the watch worn by the policewoman, shared the photo and commented: “Wow…hakak polis boleh pakai Rolex Daytona Oysterflex.”

(Wow a policewoman can wear a Rolex Daytona Oysterflex.)

This was then investigated by the Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance (JIPS) of Bukit Aman.

Speaking to Harian Metro, JIPS director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad said their investigation found that the watch cost the officer RM570 and it was bought at the Genting Premium Outlet (GPO).

The policewoman who works in Penang has also produced the receipt of the purchase as proof.

“JIPS has already conducted an investigation, as a result of the investigation, the female officer handed over the purchase receipt and proved that the watch was worth RM570,” he said.

Screenshot of the Harian Metro article in which Bukit Aman clarified that the watch was worth RM570 after verifying the receipt shared by the policewoman.

He urged the public not to make such accusations that could cause a disturbance of harmony in society.

“I ask that the community out there check first before spreading things like this, he stated.

