KTMB Offers Extra ETS Tickets In Conjunction With Deepavali

Deepavali is around the corner, and many are preparing for the festival which includes traveling plans to return to their hometowns.

To ease the burden of the people traveling back to their hometowns, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has announced extra ETS tickets in conjunction with Deepavali.

Extra trains will be available for trips from the Kuala Lumpur Sentral (KL Sentral) station to Padang Besar and vice versa.

In an announcement that was released on 16 October, the extra service will operate for five days, from 9 November to 13 November.

A total of 3,150 tickets will be offered with 630 tickets daily including business class coach seats. The sale for the tickets began yesterday (17 October) at 10 am.

“The additional ETS trips are to cater to the high demand for train tickets during festive seasons. The country’s major highways are also expected to see a high volume of traffic compared to normal days,” said the company in the announcement.

