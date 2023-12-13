KTM Komuter And ETS Services Disrupted Due To Crane Collapse, Severed Power Lines

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

KTM Komuter and the Electric Train Service (ETS) in the Klang Valley are facing disruption after a crane toppled near the tracks at KM355.749, between Rawang and Kuang.

Based on KTMB’s statement, the crane was used to build a multi-storey car park.

KTMB said the incident severed the overhead power lines and obstructed both tracks of the Rawang-Tanjung Malim route.

For now, the Komuter sector of the Tanjung Malim-KL Sentral-Tanjung Malim route will end at Serendah. Bus services will be provided for passengers between Sungai Buloh and Serendah.

For the ETS, the Padang Besar-Gemas route will end at Tanjung Malim station. Passengers can take the shuttle bus from Tanjung Malim station to Sungai Buloh station to continue their journey to KL Sentral and Gemas via train.

For those intending to travel the Gemas-KL Sentral-Butterworth route and the Gemas-KL Sentral-Padang Besar route, they are to take the ETS from KL Sentral to Sungai Buloh station.

From there, they would take a bus to Tanjung Malim station to continue their journey to their respective destinations via ETS.

KTMB staff and the auxiliary police will be at the stations to help and guide passengers during this disruption period.

For updates, passengers are advised to refer to KTMB’s official social media pages or approach KTMB staff at the station.

