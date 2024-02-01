Here’s How You Can Return To JB After Your Taylor Swift Concert Next Month!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Our favourite blondie, Taylor Swift is set to perform in Singapore next month. In conjunction with The Eras Tour, Swift will be performing for not one but six nights at Singapore’s National Stadium.

And as we know, she is unfortunately not bringing her tour over to Malaysia despite our proximity to Singapore. Hence, it comes as no surprise that many Malaysians are crossing over just to watch Swift perform live.

So, for those of you who plan to head back to Johor Bahru by the Singapore MRT, here’s how you can do so as shared by TikTok user @graciemgw.

The guide is as follows:

Board the MRT at Stadium Station and get off at Promenade Station.

Upon arriving at Promenade Station, head to the Downtown line and take the Bukit Panjang MRT to Stevens Station.

Proceed to get off at Stevens station and look for the sign to the Thompson-East Coast Line (TEL) platform. Once you do, take the MRT to Woodlands North Station.

When you arrive at Woodlands North Station, proceed to exit the station and look for the bus stop.

Then choose the 911 bus as it goes to the Woodlands Train Checkpoint.

Once you arrive and settle the customs at Woodlands, proceed to head down and wait for the bus with the code CW. It will lead you straight back to Johor Bahru.

How to reach Singapore via Malaysia’s KTM train

Now that you know the way back to Johor Bahru from Singapore, why not learn the route to Singapore from Johor Bahru?

Among the transports that you can take from Johor Bahru is the KTM train, which requires you to book a KTM train ticket.

So, you can start by downloading the KTMB Mobile application to purchase the train tickets online.

Once you download the app, proceed to click on the ‘Shuttle Terbrau’ and select JB Sentral as the departure location and Woodlands Train Checkpoint as the arrival location.

When you manage to secure your ticket, be sure to arrive 30 minutes before your departure time as you will need to line up at the counter. You are required to have your passport scanned and it might take a while.

After disembarking at the gate, be prepared for the customs inspection.

Once you pass the customs section, proceed to exit down to the train arrival section.

Feel free to choose any of the available seats when you get on board.

Then, sit back and wait until the train moves to continue your journey into Singapore through the Woodlands entrance.

The train will then stop at the Woodlands Train Checkpoint for your passport to be checked and scanned at the immigration section.

After the immigration check, exit the Woodlands Train Checkpoint area and proceed to the bus stop.

Then, be sure to take the bus with the code CW01 to Kranji. The tickets are around SGD 1 (RM3.34) and it will take 15 minutes to arrive at Kranji’s MRT bus stop.

When you arrive, make sure to purchase an Ezlink card for SGD 10 (RM33.39) so that you can ride the buses and MRT in Singapore.

So, there you have it! We hope you found this to be helpful!

We also hope that you will have a great time at the concert. Be sure to take lots of pictures and videos of Tay Tay!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.