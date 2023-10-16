[Watch] Elderly Man Accidentally Turns Penang Gaming Shop Into Drive-Thru

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Accidents are sometimes unavoidable while driving or riding on the road. As careful as we are, accidents can still happen due to circumstances.

This is what happened to the driver of a Proton Saga who crashed into a gaming numbers shop in Taman Molek, Bagan Ajam in Butterworth.

The footage of the incident has been circulating on social media platforms.

The red car looked like it was going to park at first.

But as soon as he pulled into a parking space, the car accelerated into the shop in front.

According to reports, the accident happened yesterday (15 October) when the driver, an elderly man, accidentally stepped on the gas pedal and slammed into the store.

According to Kosmo, the 3pm incident saw the 65-year-old driver trapped in the car.

Butterworth Fire and Rescue Station Operations Officer Noorhisham Md Noor said they received a report regarding the incident at 3.06pm.

He said due to the collision, the victim suffered pain in the back.

“The fire and rescue team carried out rescue work to extricate the victims within 10 minutes. The victim was successfully removed and taken to the hospital to receive follow-up treatment,” he said.

There is no information about the amount of losses incurred by the store involved.

