[Watch] Outrage Over Man For Dropping A Brick On Stray Cat In Kedah

Netizens online were angry after a video showed a man dropping a brick on a stray cat on the street.

The cat could be seen convulsing uncontrollably on the ground after the brick was dropped on the head area. The suspect just walked away without checking on the cat.

Netizens called for the suspect to be quickly arrested. Some people suggested the government and relevant authorities set up an animal shelter for strays to prevent incidences of animal cruelty and abuses like this.

Viewer discretion is advised to view the video below.

Kota Setar police confirmed that they received a report from a member of the public regarding the incident.

The report lodged stated that the animal cruelty incident took place on 28 September around 11.30pm.

The person who lodged the report said the cat was found convulsing with blood coming out from the mouth.

The police said the case will be investigated under Section 29(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015. Upon conviction, it carries a fine not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM100,000, or not more than 3 years of imprisonment, or both.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact investigating officer Inspector Mohd Khairolamin bin Khalid at 019-2585884.

