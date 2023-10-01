Pawsitively Outraged: Cat Covered In White Paint Sparks Viral Outcry

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Twitter user named @izzat_bashir has shared several photos and a video of a cat found weak and covered in white paint.

The post has since gone viral, with many expressing their outrage at the mistreatment of the animal.

The photos show the cat’s entire body covered in white paint, from its head to its tail.

The cat appears weak and unable to move, possibly due to exhaustion from being treated in such a manner.

Update, meow dah bersih lepas mandi cuma lemah sikit pic.twitter.com/HTN47y0Eci — Izzat 🐡💨 (@izzat_bashir) September 29, 2023

In the post, @izzat_bashir expressed his dismay at the treatment of the animal, stating that anyone who does not like animals should leave them alone rather than harming them.

He also mentioned that he had informed the authorities about the incident.

Since the post went viral, many netizens have expressed their sympathy for the cat and their outrage at the person responsible for its mistreatment.

Some have even offered suggestions on how to help the cat, such as washing off the paint and providing it with shelter and care.

Mistreating animals is a criminal offence in Malaysia

Under Section 44(1) through (g) of the Animal Welfare Act, those found guilty of animal cruelty can be fined up to RM50,000, face up to one year in prison, or both.

@izzat_bashir later updated his post, stating that the cat had been cleaned and was in safe hands.

However, it is unclear whether any action has been taken against the person responsible for the cat’s mistreatment.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of treating animals with kindness and respect and the consequences of failing to do so.

