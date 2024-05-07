Man Jailed And Fined For Displaying King’s Image During By-Election Campaign

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 66-year-old man, P Ramasamy, was sentenced to one month in jail and fined RM3,000 for displaying an image of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, on a vehicle during a by-election campaign in Kuala Kubu Bharu (KKB), Selangor.

Magistrate Siti Fatimah Talib handed down the sentence after the accused pleaded guilty to the charge.

A 10-month prison sentence will be imposed if the accused fails to pay the fine.

The alleged offence occurred near Taman Bukit Bunga at approximately 5:40 pm on Saturday (4 May).

During the court proceedings, Ramasamy claimed ignorance about the illegality of using the King’s portrait in an election campaign, stating that his intention was merely to enliven the campaign atmosphere.

He apologized and sought forgiveness for his actions.

However, the deputy public prosecutor, Asmah Che Wan, firmly rejected Ramasamy’s explanation, emphasizing that the offence insulted the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the royal institution.

She urged the court to impose a severe sentence to reflect the gravity of the offence.

Swift Action: Police Arrest Suspects and Seize Vehicle

Earlier, media reports stated that the police had arrested two men and seized a four-wheel-drive vehicle for displaying images of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the Kuala Kubu Bharu state by-election campaign.

The two individuals involved were remanded for three days starting Sunday (5 May), and the pickup truck was also seized.

The Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, said an investigation was opened under Section 4A of the Election Offences Act 1954, which carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or a combination of both if found guilty.

Inappropriate and Unacceptable: PH Condemns Use of Royal Images

The incident has sparked a heated debate about using royal images in political campaigns and the consequences of such actions.

Ng Sze Han, Pakatan Harapan (PH) ‘s campaign director for the by-election, emphasized that the coalition had never instructed or allowed anyone to use the King’s image in their campaign.

Ng, who is also Kinrara state assemblyman and Selangor State Executive Councillor (Exco) for Investment, Trade, and Mobility, further stated that using the King’s image in a campaign is inappropriate and should not have happened.

The KKB by-election, with four candidates vying for the Selangor state assembly seat, has just four days until the 11 May vote.

The seat became vacant following the death of incumbent assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong on 21 March.

Analysts predict a tight race between the main contenders, PH and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

In the latest salvo, PN has accused its arch-rival of engaging in vote-buying activities.

However, PH election coordinator Steven Sim has denied these allegations, stating that PN has the right to pursue legal action if they have evidence.

Protecting the Monarchy: Election Offences Act 1954 Safeguards Royal Dignity

The Election Offences Act 1954 prohibits using any symbol, image, or photograph of the King or any member of the royal family for election purposes without prior written consent from the King or the relevant royal family member.

The Act aims to prevent the exploitation of the King and royal family for political gain and to protect their privacy and dignity.

This restriction applies to all election materials, including posters, banners, pamphlets, and social media posts.

Violating this Act can result in a fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to one year, or both.

