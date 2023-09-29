Abang Bomba Rescues Cat Stuck In Sink

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It seems like our firefighters have a never-ending duty to save cats. In the latest episode, a female calico cat got its paw stuck in the bathroom sink at a house in Rawang yesterday.

Around 4.20pm, the Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call about the cat’s precarious predicament. They hurried over to the scene to rescue the animal.

Rescuers had to use specialised gear to extract the cat from the sink after they found her sitting there hopelessly. She was rescued, but there was blood on her leg.

Pictures of the incident were shared on Twitter by @pamellalah.

There’s almost nothing our Bomba heroes can’t do but… sometimes it feels like cats are determined to find out what exactly is the limit. In today’s episode of Bomba Selamatkan Kucing – a kitty got its paw trapped in a sink 🥲 pic.twitter.com/4NXdL7LaQH — Pamella (@pamellalah) September 28, 2023

The unfortunate event happened when the owner was giving the feline a bath in the sink, said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department rescue operations division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, as reported by NST.

“It took us around 10 minutes to rescue the cat and we have handed her over to the owner,” he said when contacted.

This is not the first time our firefighters had to rescue a cat from a sticky situation. Earlier this month another cat known as Putih got stuck in a drain hole for three hours.

Videos of the incident were shared by the owner on his Facebook page.

READ MORE: Putih (Not Oyen) Stuck In Drain Hole For 3 Hours, Abang Bomba To The Rescue

Having pets at home is a big responsibility and owners should make sure that their home is safe for their pets to avoid such incidents.

