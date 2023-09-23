Lorry Driver Involved In Putrajaya Convoy Crash To Be Charged On 25 September

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The lorry driver who crashed into several vehicles in an accident at KM5.7 of Jalan Persiaran Utama Puchong-bound and killed two motorcyclists on the spot will be charged at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 25 September.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the 29-year-old driver will be charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The remand order was extended for two days for the accused to be brought to court. The driver was previously remanded for four days to help police with investigations.

Okay, polis tutup jalan untuk bagi laluan kepada kenderaan menteri (ke Agong? sis tak pasti) di bahagian kiri tapi lori gagal brek dan akhirnya langgar kereta dan motor di bahagian depan. pic.twitter.com/VrhC7H4wSa — Meowny (@syazmnnn) September 20, 2023

On 20 September, a lorry crashed into several vehicles, including police, in the 10.15am incident. It involved 14 vehicles, including a police outrider motorcycle.

The incident happened when all the vehicles involved stopped to make way for a convoy engaged in training for the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTDL).

The road mishap caused two deaths and injured seven others. The two victims were motorcyclists identified as Faris Haziq Abu Bakar, 25, a Pos Malaysia staff member and Yuswar Mohd Uyus, 30, who worked in the Ampang Court.

The lorry driver tested negative for drugs and has no records of traffic offences.

JPJ will conduct a safety audit

Following the incident, Transport Minister Anthony Loke instructed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to conduct a safety audit (Jisa) report on the lorry.

JPJ deputy director general (planning/operations) Aedy Fadly Ramli confirmed that the department is investigating the accident.

Aedy said the Jisa will be handed over to the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad) on Monday for further action.

Starting next week, JPJ will also be carrying out a large-scale special operation against commercial vehicles, especially lorries ferrying sand.

