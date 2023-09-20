Lorry Crashes Into Possible Convoy, Police, Other Vehicles In Putrajaya

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This is a developing story

A lorry rammed into several vehicles including police along Persiaran Utara in Putrajaya today.

The latest update reports that two people were killed in the accident which involved 12 vehicles.

A CCTV footage of the incident is being widely shared on social media.

Buletin TV3 reports that a spokesperson from the Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department said they received a distress call at 10.24am.

Two were killed on the scene while seven others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the Putrajaya and Serdang hospitals.

Okay, polis tutup jalan untuk bagi laluan kepada kenderaan menteri (ke Agong? sis tak pasti) di bahagian kiri tapi lori gagal brek dan akhirnya langgar kereta dan motor di bahagian depan. pic.twitter.com/VrhC7H4wSa — Meowny (@syazmnnn) September 20, 2023

The accident occurred from the direction of the IOI City Mall heading towards Putrajaya.

The video showed that the lorry which was initially in the middle lane, swerving into the left lane. The vehicles were stopped at the moment, possibly for the convoy to pass. The lorry however did not stop and crashed into the road shoulder as it mowed down the other vehicles there.

The accident resulted in road closure, with traffic diverted to Persiaran Timur.

#kltu PERSIARAN UTARA, PUTRAJAYA: A fatal accident involving multiple vehicles is the cause of road closure from IOI – Precinct 12.



Traffic will be redirected towards PERSIARAN TIMUR pic.twitter.com/UnUt3Yc9W7 — Astro Radio Traffic (@astrotraffic) September 20, 2023

