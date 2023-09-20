TRP
Lorry Crashes Into Possible Convoy, Police, Other Vehicles In Putrajaya
Lorry Crashes Into Possible Convoy, Police, Other Vehicles In Putrajaya

A lorry that looked like it failed to brake ran over vehicles on a Putrajaya road including police outriders.

September 20, 2023

This is a developing story

A lorry rammed into several vehicles including police along Persiaran Utara in Putrajaya today.

The latest update reports that two people were killed in the accident which involved 12 vehicles.

A CCTV footage of the incident is being widely shared on social media.

Buletin TV3 reports that a spokesperson from the Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department said they received a distress call at 10.24am.

Two were killed on the scene while seven others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the Putrajaya and Serdang hospitals.

The accident occurred from the direction of the IOI City Mall heading towards Putrajaya.

The video showed that the lorry which was initially in the middle lane, swerving into the left lane. The vehicles were stopped at the moment, possibly for the convoy to pass. The lorry however did not stop and crashed into the road shoulder as it mowed down the other vehicles there.

The accident resulted in road closure, with traffic diverted to Persiaran Timur.

