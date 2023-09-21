2 Victims Killed In Putrajaya Trailer Crash Identified

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two motorcyclists who were killed yesterday (20 September) in a trailer crash in Putrajaya have been identified.

As reported by Bernama, Putrajaya OCPD Asst Comm A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said that the victims were identified as Faris Haziq Abu Bakar, 25, who was a Pos Malaysia staff and Yuswar Mohd Uyus, 39, a staff at the Ampang Court.

The late Faris Haziq was identified by his father while the late Yuswar was identified by his wife at the Putrajaya Hospital forensics unit yesterday at 5.30 pm. The post-mortem for both victims will be carried out today.

Yuswar’s brother-in-law added that Yuswar was always helpful. He was believed to be on his way to the Palace of Justice for some official matter when the accident happened.

14 vehicles and 14 victims

According to Asmadi, instead of 8 victims, as reported earlier, the total number of victims involved in the crash was 14, including the two deaths. A total of 14 vehicles were involved in the crash – a trailer, a small lorry, seven cars and five motorcycles, including a traffic police motorbike.

(Credit: IPD Putrajaya / Facebook)

He further added that two of the car drivers Karli Rastio, 69, and Abdul Latif Ahmad, 58, sustained severe injuries and are receiving treatment at the red zones of the Putrajaya Hospital and Serdang Hospital, respectively. Some of the victims had fractured hands while others were unhurt.

Trailer driver tested negative for drugs

As for the trailer driver, who claimed that he couldn’t brake in time, he only suffered minor injuries. The 25-year-old tested negative for drugs and had no previous record of traffic violations.

Asmadi said that based on CCTV footage, the sand-laden trailer should have had enough time to stop as it was seen changing lanes from the middle to the left lane.

“We don’t know whether the driver was distracted or using a mobile phone. The trailer appears to be new,” he told reporters yesterday. The driver has been remanded to assist with investigations.

(Credit: IPD Putrajaya / Facebook)

Previously, local news reported that a trailer rammed into several vehicles including police at KM5.7 of Jalan Persiaran Utara heading towards Puchong at 10.15 am yesterday.

Before the crash, the vehicles there were stopped by a traffic police officer to make way for a test run for the Le Tour De Langkawi (LTdL). Although his motorcycle was severely damaged, the traffic officer did not suffer any injuries.

READ MORE: [UPDATED] Lorry Crashes Into LtDL Police Convoy Test Run, Other Vehicles In Putrajaya

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.