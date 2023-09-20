Police To Call Mondy Tatto And Caprice Over Sexual Harassment Claims Against Ebit Lew

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Celebrity preacher Ebit Lew is caught in another controversial allegation after Indonesian celebrity Mondy Tatto claimed he sexually harassed her earlier this year.

Lew had lodged a police report against this slander on 18 September at the USJ 8 police station upon returning from Jeddah.

I am leaving it to the police to investigate and take further action. Ebit Lew

Due to this, the Selangor police will be calling in Mondy and rapper Caprice to assist in investigations and have their statements taken.

This comes after Mondy made the sexual harassment allegations against Lew in Caprice’s viral video titled “The Mondy Tatto Interview.”

She claimed she was instructed to act as if she was praying and reading the Quran while Lew touched her hand. Among her claims, he also allegedly kissed her and caressed her cheeks.

Selangor deputy police chief S Sasikala Devi said the case will be investigated for defamation under Section 500 of the Penal Code and misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

How did Ebit Lew meet Mondy Tatto?

Earlier this year, Lew allegedly came across Mondy in Jakarta when she was lying on the side of the road on a cardboard.

He found out that the 21-year-old woman was a single mother with a 4-year-old child and decided to help her out.

He gave her money and Muslim garbs before bringing her to Malaysia so she could find a job.

Upon reaching Malaysia, she started selling sambal with Lew on TikTok Live. His decision to help Mondy was criticised and viewed with suspicion by netizens.

READ MORE: [Watch] Many Question Heavily Tattooed Girl’s Financial Status After Ebit Lew Extends Help

Initially, netizens claimed the heavily tattooed Mondy had tricked Lew as she has millions of followers on TikTok. They did not believe she was homeless as she claimed.

There were also other naysayers who believed it was a staged encounter between them.

Those who watched Mondy’s TikTok videos said her content seemed to be exploiting religion. They also wondered how she managed to get expensive tattoos and braces done.

In another update, Mondy claimed she did her own tattoos for cheap and that braces were cheap in Indonesia.

READ MORE: “She Drew Her Own Tattoos, Braces Costs RM15 Only” Ebit Lew Addresses Claims That Mondy Isn’t Homeless

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.