Movie Outing Ends In Tragedy: Mom Convinced Body Found Is Missing Son

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The discovery of a body may put an end to the mystery surrounding the disappearance of a young man, R. Darvnrajh, 24, who had been missing since 9 September in Tampin, Negeri Sembilan.

The post-mortem report showed that the deceased’s body had injuries from sharp objects in various places, including the neck, chest, both hands, and legs, and cracked and fractured bones, according to Melaka Police Chief Datuk Zainol Samah, as reported by Kosmo.

“The police received a report from members of the public who found an unidentified human body infested by maggots and rotting in the bushes at about 10 am, last Saturday,” Zainol said.

“However, the police have not been able to confirm the real identity of the victim and we are also still waiting for the results of the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Test conducted on the family members concerned.

“Further examination of the deceased’s body also found that there were no burn marks, instead it was a decay process that occurred. The case is being investigated according to Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said.

However, according to the victim’s mother, K.Vathma, 55, the family believes that the body found is that of their son, even though the results of identity verification have yet to be obtained.

She believed that the body found was of her son and he was killed.

“Until now, I don’t know why he was killed, whether it was because of the RM4,000 he got from selling his motorcycle or some other issue, but not because of a woman because he didn’t have a lover.

“During the incident, I suspect that the money was taken with him in cash because it was not kept at our house in Taman Bukit Ria, Tampin,” she said.

Earlier a missing person’s report was filed on 10 September by the family when Darvnrajh did not return after going out for a movie with his sister and friends the day before.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.