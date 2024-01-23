OKU Woman Dies, Police Suspect She Was Ironed And Beaten With Stick

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A disabled woman was found dead after she was believed to have been beaten with a stick and ironed repeatedly in Jalan Serdang Raya, Seri Kembangan on 21 January.

Following the discovery of the body of the 20-year-old woman, the police arrested seven suspects aged between 25 and 79 in the Klang Valley for further investigation.

According to Serdang District Police Chief, Assistant Police Commissioner A.A Anbalagan, the police received information about the case from the disabled woman’s sister.

“Police arrested four men and three women on the same day around 4pm,” he said.

He added that police believe the motive was that the victim, who was an OKU cardholder (intellectually challenged), was said to have scolded and pinched the child, who is a toddler, of one of the suspects.

“The victim was beaten with a long stick and ironed repeatedly until she suffered injuries to her body,” he said, as quoted by Kosmo.

The police have yet to announce cause of death.

Through the preliminary investigation, it was found that the victim did not have any family relationship with the arrested suspects.

However, one of them has been taking care of the victim for the past three years with a payment of RM200 per month by the disabled woman’s mother.

“The suspect and the victim have no family relationship, the victim lives in the house because the victim’s mother has hired one of the suspects to take care of the victim from the age of 17 until now with a payment of RM200 a month.”

Two male and two female suspects were remanded until Sunday to assist in the investigation according to Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“The remaining three suspects aged 25 to 79 were released on police bail,” he explained.

The police also asked the public with information regarding the incident to contact the investigating officer Assistant Superintendent Rosnani at 0182771866.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.