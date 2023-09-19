“Healing” Trip Up Bukit Perangin Turns Sour As Car Tyres Slashed

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Bukit Perangin (in Changlun, not Yan) has become a popular “healing” spot for hikers and adventurers alike in Kedah these past few years.

With its breathtaking 60-metre waterfall called the Sungai Kecil Waterfall, strenuous hiking for 30 to 40 minutes makes it worthwhile when the purpose is a million-dollar view. When you’re lucky, you get to see a rainbow in this hidden gem too.

The place is located in a reserved forest (Hutan Simpan Kekal Bukit Perangin) in Changlun, Kedah and to enter it legally would require a permit from the Kedah Forestry Department.

However, going there might not be an easy task after all as cases of car vandalism happen quite often there.

Warning of tyres being slashed at the parking space

Just recently, a group of young men made a video warning oncoming hikers about a case of car vandalism at the parking space of Bukit Perangin in Changlun.

The video was shared by @_mhdimann on his TikTok account and went viral with 300K views and 7K likes at the moment of writing.

The incident was believed to have happened last Sunday (17 September), when they wanted to go to the waterfall for leisure time. However, they stopped in their tracks when they witnessed the vandalism.

In the video, @_mhdimann explained that most of the cars there had all four slashed tyres. He showed three (Proton Viva, Proton Saga and Perodua Axia) out of six cars there with slashed tyres and said it’s currently not safe for those to come to the area.

Hey everyone, it’s very dangerous for you to park your cars here. And it might be dangerous for you to come here too.



By the looks of this, we’re not gonna go hiking anytime soon. @_mhdimann, TikTok user

Another friend of his also vented out in frustration saying, “We wanted to come here for a healing session, but now how to heal like this?”.

Netizens are bewildered

A lot of people chimed in the comment section and expressed their views on the matter.

In fact, a few people said that Bukit Perangin indeed is a hot spot for vandals. Not long ago, they heard rumours of cars with smashed windshields in that particular area.

Besides that, some also think this is a case of sabotage.

A few people speculate that this place might be a privately owned property or a place where locals use the road often. Hence the increase of tourists or avid hikers coming to their place could destroy or affect the road badly.

So, what would you do if you suddenly came down from a hike and saw your car’s tyres all slashed out? Suddenly the “healing” trip became a lot more stressful.

