What’s The Deal With RX-Z Members 5.0?

Last weekend, the RX-Z Members 5.0 2023 gathering event took place at the Terengganu International Drag Strip in Gong Badak.

However certain things happened after that event, where the Road Transport Department (JPJ) impounded 185 motorcycles and issued 292 summonses.

Hot Take

One man shared his hot (read: weird) take on the incident which then went viral, and he was slammed for it.

His video was shared by Twitter user Nurul Husna Latif.

In the video, he claimed that what happened was a political agenda, particularly laying blame on the current government (wait, what?).

He said that the government should take care of “budak-budak motor” (bikers) as there are many people with the same mindset.

He also claimed that “the police acted on instruction as the government would not clamp down on Chinese hobbies”.

While he admitted that certain bike modifications were illegal, he asked why then were the modification items allowed to be sold (?).

He was of course, criticised.

Ini lah akibatnya masa zaman sekolah selalu ponteng dan tak belajar sungguh sungguh…pemikiran sampai ke lutut shj tak sampai ke otak. Kemudian mudah terpengaruh dgn dakyah dakyah parti politik yg menyesatkan… — #loveandhatecollide (@delta13z) September 11, 2023

Jauh betul dia pusing. mula dengan RXZ, polis dia tolak tepi awal². Pusing punya pusing tetiba keluar cina. Benda mudah. U tak patuh peraturan, kantoi, hadap je la sendiri. Buat apa nak tuding jari dekat orang lain. It is between u, the law and badan penguatkuasa. — тed 🐨 (@BeruangTed) September 11, 2023

Peh, die punya gaya macam bijak pandai tapi tak sedar die sedang menunjukkan kebodohan die sendiri. — rinuM 🇲🇾 🌺 (@twt_adnilan) September 11, 2023

RX-Z Members 5.0

This is an event for all motorcycle lovers, mainly those with interest in the Yamaha RX-Z model motorcycle. It was held for the 5th time this year and the event was attended by 60,000 people from all over Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.

The event was successfully conducted, and many activities were done during the event, however, what became most talked about was what happened after.

According to NST, an operation was mounted, according to state police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan in collaboration with JPJ after many complaints were received of a number of motorcyclists riding carelessly and disrupting public order.

“After receiving complaints, police conducted monitoring and found that there are violations of the law among RXZ Members 5.0 participants, who rode recklessly to the point of endangering other road users, including on highways and state roads.”

Mazli said the police would always support any initiative or activity that improves the socioeconomic status of the populace as long as no one broke the law.

“There is no issue with the organisers as they have applied for a permit from the police. It’s just a few motorcyclists who took advantage of the programme to misbehave,” he said.

The organisers issued an apology on their Facebook page stating that since this was their fifth installment, they worked hard to make sure that the programmme ran smoothly and effectively.

Accidents

According to Kosmo, a Yamaha RXZ motorcycle owner, Muhammad Luqman Misnan, died in an accident near the Jabor Toll Plaza in Kemaman. In that incident, two other motorcyclists Aswade Ahmad, 36, and Aizam Hanafiah, 35, were also seriously injured.

Kemaman District Police Chief Superintendent Hanyan Ramlan said all of the victims were en route to the assembly location in Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus, at the time of the accident.

“Preliminary investigations found that an accident occurred when the motorcycle Muhammad Luqman was riding suddenly lost control before hitting two other riders who stopped on the left side of the road,” he said.

Actions Too Extreme, Says MP

Speaking on behalf of Perikatan Nasional (PN) youth, Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said the actions taken by the authorities were too extreme.

In a press conference in Parliament, he said the authorities should have instead used a softer approach by advising and educating the bikers on the law.

