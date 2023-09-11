[Watch] Cyclist Criticised For Banging On Car After Getting Honked At

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Other than motorcyclists, some cyclists have been a nuisance on the road whether they are cycling in Malaysia or Singapore.

In a viral video posted on SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page, a car driver caught a cyclist hitting his car on dashcam in a moment of rage.

The man was driving down Sungei Tengah Road in Singapore around 8.45am yesterday (10 September) when his path was blocked by a group of cyclists.

He honked to get them to move. Instead of pedalling off, one of the cyclists repeatedly slammed the hood of the car with his hand.

The cyclist’s actions caused the front of the car to be dented and a war of words ensued between both men.

You knock my car, I got camera. I’ll report to the police, you give me your ID. The driver said to the cyclist

The cyclist claimed the car was about to run him over and that was why he allegedly reacted that way.

Netizens were disappointed with the cyclist for the way he behaved and reacted. They wondered why he would do such a thing and dent someone’s car.

Some also pointed out that foreigners cycled every day and did not cause problems for other road users, unlike these “rich T20 hobbyists.”

Legit bodoh gila jenis cyclist macam ni. Marah l kena hon sampai hentak kereta orang sampai kemek, padahal dia yang menyemak atas laluan orang. Mujur ada dashcam sebab tetiba nak berdalih kata kereta tu yang langgar dia 😂😭 sohai punya orang. pic.twitter.com/Dc1ERjXA6f — ALAN (@IniAlalalannn) September 10, 2023

Hobi T20 ni baru je berputik recently tapi bnyk masalah diaorg bawa. Bangla naik basikal tiap2 hari, takda pun kes gini. Yea, mentality — Arif~ (@arifshafiq_) September 11, 2023

What are the laws for cyclists in Malaysia and Singapore?

In Malaysia, cyclists are governed under the Road Transport Act 1987 and the subsidiary laws in the Road Traffic Rules 1959.

Under the law, cyclists must ride in a single file and make sure they have all the safety aspects covered.

If they breach the rule, it can lead to a charge under Section 119 of the Road Transport Act and it carries an RM2,000 fine or a maximum prison term of 6 months.

Cycling in a single file. For illustration purposes. Credit: Faz Adhili

Cyclists are also not allowed to ride on footpaths under Rule 44 of the Road Traffic Rules. What remains unclear is whether cyclists are allowed on highways. A breach of the rule can lead to the same charges and penalties above.

The decision to cycle on highways largely depends on whether there are signs prohibiting cycling on highways. That said, cyclists are not allowed to use highway emergency lanes under Rule 53 of the Road Traffic Rules.

Meanwhile, in Singapore, the number of cyclists is limited to five per group on the road and they must ride in a single file on single-lane roads and in bus lanes during stipulated hours.

If they’re cycling on roads with two or more lanes, they can cycle two abreast, in groups of up to 10.

If they breach the rules, they can be fined as much as S$150 (RM515). The rule was introduced by the Singaporean authorities in 2022.

