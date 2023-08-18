Mahathir Calls Anwar Dictator In Press Conference

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been very active on his social media platforms recently with many criticising his controversial take on things.

His postings which were made on 27 July saw him being interviewed by police this morning as part of investigations regarding the Facebook post, as reported by News Straits Times.

His posting on that day was titled ‘Malaysia is a Malay Country’.

Following this, the former prime minister held a press conference at the Al-Bukhary Foundation.

In the press conference, he stated that his speech was considered as being “against the rules”.

He claimed this was a way of threatening him aginst speaking about the problems in the country.

The former prime minister claimed that the points in his speech were based on clear facts, and were not against the rules.

Mahathir went on to criticise the current government, labelling prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as a dictator.

He alleged that there were many things about the current administration which were inconsistent, and did not follow the rule of laws, but were done according to the prime minister’s wish and according to the parties that support the current prime minister.

