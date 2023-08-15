Jealousy Suspected As Motive Behind 7 Teen Boys Beating Up 15YO In Johor Bahru

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A 15-year-old boy in Johor Bahru suffered bodily injuries after a group of teen boys beat him up on 9 August around 3pm.

According to Harian Metro, the incident is believed to have stemmed from jealousy. The primary suspect was allegedly jealous that the victim was friends with his girlfriend.

According to a statement issued by the Johor Bahru police chief, six local boys and one foreigner between the ages of 14 to 17 years old ganged up on the victim and beat him in a public area at Taman Bestari Indah.

The victim was hit in the stomach, back, thighs, and arms. He also sustained bruises on both arms, swelling on his right thigh, and suffered from overall body aches.

Screenshot of the viral video showing the group beating the victim. Image: Inforoadblock/FB

The police arrested all the suspects on 14 August from around 5.30pm to 9.34pm after coming across the viral video and receiving a report about the matter.

They confiscated several pieces of clothing: a blue jersey, three blue long-sleeved t-shirts, a black short-sleeved t-shirt, and a phone.

South Johor Bahru police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the seven suspects were brought to the Magistrate’s Court for a remand order.

The case will be investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code. Upon conviction, it carries an imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to reach out to the police.

Previously, the viral video of the attack made rounds online and triggered criticism from netizens.

You can report bullying cases at Aduan Buli portal

On 18 August 2022, former education minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin launched Aduan Buli, an online portal to file complaints about bullying in schools.

The online portal at www.moe.gov.my/aduanbuli provides another avenue for the public and students to lodge complaints.

The other ways to report bullying cases include calling 03-88849352 or emailing adubuli@moe.gov.my.

Prior to this, complaints were filed through emails, phone calls and WhatsApp messages.

