Honda Unveils New City With 5 Variants, Prices Start From RM84,900.00

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Honda cars are known for their durability, fuel efficiency and reliability. The cars are also fun to drive, and they range from sedans, hatchback and SUVs. When it comes to Honda, a few models comes to mind, namely City and Civic.

Honda Malaysia today unveiled the new Honda City which comes in not one or two, but 5 variants which includes the new RS variant.

According to Honda Malaysia Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hironobu Yoshimura, the Honda City is undeniably popular here in Malaysia.

Pic Credit: Honda

“Since it was introduced in 2002, there are now more than 423,000 City on Malaysian roads.”

Malaysia is also the first country to adopt the e:HEV RS variation, the 5th Generation City, which was released in 2020, which significantly boosted the B-segment, he said.

The new Honda City comes in the following variants; e:HEV RS, Petrol RS, V, E and S

Design

The most popular Honda vehicle gets a redesign with a more assertive look and cutting-edge technologies that provide customers with ease and practicality.

The distinctive RS design of the new City includes a freshly designed “RS” insignia, a Honeycomb Front Grille, a Front Lower Grille, a Rear Diffuser, and new Side Skirting.

Pic Credit: Honda

The redesigned front bumper, new rear bumper, and new 16-inch Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels are just a few of its stylish external elements.

With refershed bumper designs, the Petrol RS and e:HEV RS variants of the new City are now longer, measuring 4,589 mm in length, while the S, E, and V variants are 4,580 mm in length.

Performance

The top-of-the-line RS model has a 1.5L e:HEV engine, the best in its class in terms of torque output at 253Nm and maximum output of 109PS.

Pic Credit: Honda

The 1.5 DOHC i-VTEC engine of the new City, meanwhile, has a maximum output of 121PS and 145Nm of torque. Paddle Shift is now a standard feature in all Petrol versions, giving consumers a fun and dynamic driving experience.

Pic Credit: Honda

Deceleration Selector Paddles are a feature of the e:HEV RS version that allow the driver to activate power regeneration while slowing the car without pressing the brake pedal.

Interior

Both the Petrol RS and e:HEV RS interiors include a 7″ TFT Metre and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android connectivity.

Pic Credit: Honda

All variations, apart from the S, have new, improved features in common, including 8 Speakers, a new interface for Display Audio, an improved Multi-Angle Rear View Camera, and a new Rear USB Port (Type C).

The 60:40 Split Rear Seat layout of the New City maintains its practicality by providing greater room and making it simple to transport particularly large items without compromising passenger comfort. The 519 litres of cargo space, meantime, still draws visitors to the new City.

Pic Credit: Honda

Furthermore, just like other Honda models, the City comes with Honda’s cutting-edge Honda SENSING safety features, which is standard for all the variants. The safety features include:

Pic Credit: Honda

-Low Speed Follow (LSF) – applicable for e:HEV RS only

-Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN)

-Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

-Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

-Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

-Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)

-Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)

-Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

-Auto High Beam (AHB)

Other than these, there are also 6 airbags and Walk Away Auto-Lock feature which comes standard in all the variants of the new City.

Price

On-the-road prices (without insurance) of all the variants of the New Honda City are:

-e:HEV RS – RM111,900.00

-Petrol RS – RM99,900.00

-V – RM94,900.00

-E – RM89,900.00

-S – RM84,900.00

These models come in various colour choices; Ignite Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Crystal Black Pearl.

For more information about the new Honda City, click here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.