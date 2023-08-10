[Watch] Car Accident In Puchong Raises Curiosity Of Netizens

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A car accident occurred recently at Puchong, causing no casualties but drawing attention from netizens due to its unusual circumstances.

The incident was captured on a dash cam, which showed that a lorry hit a car.

The lorry driver lost control of the vehicle and knocked over another car parked in a nearby parking space, crushing the overturned car.

The police have received reports from the relevant car owners and are investigating.

Kosmo quoted Serdang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner AA Anbalagan, saying that the accident occurred at a traffic light intersection on Jalan Lebuh Puteri.

The lorry came from Lebuh Puteri (IOI Galeri) heading towards KPMC Puchong.

The lorry collided with a Honda City car that was believed to have suddenly turned at the junction, causing it to veer off the road to the left and hit two other nearby vehicles.

The police investigate Rule 17 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 (Peraturan 17 Kaedah-Kaedah Lalu Lintas Jalan 1959).

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Mohd Remy Nordin, at 019-5282256.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

However, the unusual posture of the cars involved has piqued the curiosity of many netizens.

People who took pictures of the incident at the time of the accident also uploaded driving record videos to satisfy the curiosity of netizens.

