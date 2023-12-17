Honda Malaysia Ends Year With All-New Comfortable Runabout Vehicle (CR-V) 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Honda Malaysia has launched its new flagship sports utility vehicle (SUV), the 6th Generation All-New Comfortable Runabout Vehicle (CR-V). Positioned as the ‘The Ultimate SUV’, the latest addition is set to redefine the standards of the market with its groundbreaking features.

From its revolutionary 2.0L e: HEV powertrain to its host of practical advanced driving technologies, the CR-V truly embodies the Honda DNA, designed to elevate the driving experience for consumers.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

Honda Malaysia managing director and chief executive officer Hironobu Yoshimura is confident that consumers will resonate with the company’s latest CR-V. This is because the CR-V aligns with the current market trends and demand in the SUV segment.

“For the first three quarters of 2023, the CR-V witnessed a 10 percent year-on-year growth in sales compared to the previous period. The model has also maintained its number one position in the non-national mid-sized SUV segment during the same period.

“With this new model, we are not just taking a step forward. We are making a huge leap in this segment,” said Hironobu during the launch last week.

He added that even before its launch, the company received over 2,000 bookings for the latest CR-V. Hence, the company hopes to achieve its monthly sales of 1,000 units through this release.

The model comes in four variants (S, E, V, and RS) each tailored to meet the diverse preferences and needs of customers. Three of the four variants are turbocharged petrol units and the fourth is a hybrid.

In addition, the model also comes in five attractive colours – Canyon River Blue Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, and Ignite Red Metallic.

As for the e: HEV RS (road sailing) variant, which is a new generation 2.0L model, it will be available for customers early next year.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

But for the rest, customers can look to get their hands on the CR-Vs without insurance for RM159,900 (S) to RM181,900 (V).

That said, Honda Malaysia is currently commemorating its 20 years of CKD CR-V production. As such, the company is offering a special price for the S variant.

The first 750 customers can look at purchasing the vehicle for the price of RM157,900. The offer works on a first-come first-serve basis.

For more information about the All-New CR-V, customers can visit any of the 101 authorised Honda dealerships nationwide or call 1-800-88-2020 or log on to www.honda.com.my.

