Woman’s Death After Breast Enlargement Procedure Sees Calls For Stricter Regulations In Beauty Industry

The family of the 29-year-old woman who died after undergoing a breast augmentation procedure at a beautician’s home is advised to make a formal complaint with the Johor Health Department (JKNJ).

Johor health and unity committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the department has not received a formal complaint regarding the incident. Without a formal complaint, no investigation can be carried out.

He said if the family members made a formal complaint, JKNJ can investigate the case under Act 586.

The Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586) ensures beauty treatment centres comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) and have the relevant professional license.

Ling visited the family to offer condolences and to understand the whole situation of the incident.

Ling added that he understood that the family members had lodged a police report and hoped the police could carry out an investigation so that the cause of death could be determined.

He reminded everyone to make sure any beauty centres or cosmetic procedures have obtained certification and registered with the Health Ministry before going through any treatment.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner Rahmat Ariffin said an investigation is underway after receiving a report on 2 August about a woman’s death after a beauty procedure in the Mutiara Rini area.

The 29-year-old woman who passed after undergoing the breast augmentation procedure was a mother to two children. Image: TRP File

Calls for stricter laws in the beauty and aesthetics industry

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) is calling for stricter regulations and enforcement of the beauty and aesthetics industry.

This is stemmed from various reports over the years where people have lost their lives after undergoing beauty and aesthetics treatment from unregistered and unlicensed centres.

MMA urged the Health Ministry to take immediate actions to address these concerns. To ensure effective enforcement, the public also plays an important role to assist authorities by reporting any unlicensed and unregistered practitioners.

MMA added that it had called for authorities to clamp down on these dubious centres on several occasions, even in August 2022.

MMA maintained that aesthetic medical procedures should only be performed by qualified registered medical practitioners at premises registered or licensed under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586).

The names of the medical practitioners would appear on the National Registry of Registered Medical Practitioners Practising Aesthetic Medical Practice on the MOH official website.

It’s also important to note that doctors with Letter of Credentialing and Privileging (LCP) are not qualified to perform plastic surgery. Only plastic surgeons are qualified to carry out that procedure.

2. Dr Muruga noted that not every person can execute plastic surgery procedures.



"Plastic surgery can only be done by plastic surgeons. Not LCP, that means a letter of credentials and privilege – he is not allowed to do plastic surgery," he said. pic.twitter.com/DNlEKR6PzY — BFM News (@NewsBFM) August 9, 2023

