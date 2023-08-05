Woman Dies After Breast Augmentation Surgery, Husband To Sue Beautician

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A 29-year-old woman died after breast augmentation surgery in Skudai, Johor Bahru.

She was sent to the hospital for suspected abnormalities and died in the intensive care unit, leaving behind her 9-year-old and 12-year-old children.

Her husband denounced the beautician as unlicensed and plans to sue her.

China Press quoted the deceased’s husband saying his wife underwent surgery at the beautician’s home a week ago.

She felt dizzy and unwell that day, and the surgery site was swollen and painful.

She thought it was expected, so she didn’t worry too much.

The next day, she went to the clinic for medical treatment, where the doctor pointed out that her condition was worse due to an overdose of anaesthetic.

She was immediately sent to the hospital for treatment and was admitted to a general ward.

Her condition deteriorated on the fourth day of the incident, and she was transferred to the intensive care unit for emergency treatment.

She died two hours later.

Controversy surrounding the death

The hospital took her blood and other samples and sent them for laboratory tests to determine the cause of death.

The deceased’s husband said his wife had initially only wanted to undergo micro-facial “thread pulling” surgery to make the facial skin firmer.

However, the beautician convinced her also to undergo breast augmentation surgery.

The family held a funeral ceremony for the deceased in Johor Bahru.

Some netizens who are her friends took to social media to express sympathy for the deceased and indignance toward the beautician.

They also warned those who are considering trusting unlicensed microsurgeons to think twice.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.