[Watch] Police Hunts For Suspected Peeping Tom At Tapah Petrol Station

The man walked into the women’s toilet at a petrol station in Tapah a few minutes after a woman walked in to use the facilities.

August 7, 2023

Perak police are looking for the male suspect who allegedly spied on a woman in a women’s toilet at a petrol station in Tapah on Saturday, 5 August.

Police were alerted about the matter when the 33-year-old woman lodged a report after believing she was spied on by the Peeping Tom in the 4.50pm incident.

The security footage showed a man entering the women’s toilet a few minutes after she walked in to use the facilities. After the woman exited the toilet, the man then left in a silver Toyota Avanza.

Checks on the car number plate revealed the car is registered to a man with an address in Pusing, Perak.

The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for outraging the modesty of a person which carries a five-year imprisonment or a fine or both.

