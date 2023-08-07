[Watch] Police Hunts For Suspected Peeping Tom At Tapah Petrol Station

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.
Perak police are looking for the male suspect who allegedly spied on a woman in a women’s toilet at a petrol station in Tapah on Saturday, 5 August.
Police were alerted about the matter when the 33-year-old woman lodged a report after believing she was spied on by the Peeping Tom in the 4.50pm incident.
The security footage showed a man entering the women’s toilet a few minutes after she walked in to use the facilities. After the woman exited the toilet, the man then left in a silver Toyota Avanza.
Checks on the car number plate revealed the car is registered to a man with an address in Pusing, Perak.
The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for outraging the modesty of a person which carries a five-year imprisonment or a fine or both.
