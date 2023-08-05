1-Year Road Closure Around Loke Yew Roundabout Cancelled For Now, Says DBKL

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) announced the cancellation of the planned road closure at Loke Yew roundabout and Jalan Sungai Besi towards Sungai Besi and Petaling Jaya (in front of Fraser Business Park).

The road closures and renovation works were supposed to start on Saturday (5 August).

Road users can continue travelling on the routes as usual for the time being. DBKL did not mention how long the road closure postponement is.

Previously, DBKL announced that several roads in the city would be closed for a year to enable renovation and bridge construction works at the Loke Yew roundabout and provided road users with alternative routes.

