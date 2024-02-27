[Watch] Your Chance To Try African Cuisine Is Right Here In Cheras!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There are various cuisines in Malaysia thanks to our multiracial demographic. Now, we can even try African cuisine at a food court in Cheras!

In a TikTok video posted by Big Three Kopitiam, the stall named Afica Food is run by a Nigerian couple.

Some of the foods offered include Egusi soup, beef stew, bitter leaf soup, vegetable soup, and okro (ladies’ fingers).

While demonstrating the making of the okro soup, the stall owner shared that African soup is not watery like the ones in Malaysia. He also showed how to eat the okra soup with fufu, made out of wheat, by hand.

The man, who’s also a pastor, shared that he decided to open a food stall after Covid-19 hit Malaysia and changed everything.

Together with his wife, they approached several restaurants but were turned away. Big Three Kopitiam gave them a chance and he thanked them for giving them the opportunity.

He praised the food court management for being very nice people and they made him love Malaysia.

He also thanked his wife for her continuous support that had led them to their current success.

He shared that customers were initially hesitant to try their food but with time, customers started ordering from their stall.

Netizens were supportive of the couple’s business venture with some expressing their hope to try African dishes at their stall one day.

They love that they get to try a rare cuisine in Malaysia and enquired whether the couple served jollof rice.

However, others showed wariness in the legality of the business. They wondered how the foreign couple managed to get a business licence and tagged the authorities in the comment section.

