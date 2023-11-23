Woman Accidentally Crashes Car Into Kopitiam In Cheras New Village, Injures Two People

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Chinese New Village in Cheras was struck by tragedy recently when a female driver accidentally crashed her car into a kopitiam, leaving two people injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 9 a.m., shocking the local community.

According to witnesses, the female driver and her friends had arrived at the kopitiam for breakfast.

However, as she attempted to park the vehicle, she suddenly felt dizzy and mistakenly stepped on the accelerator, causing the car to crash into the shop.

Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene, and the injured villagers were rushed to Kajang Hospital for immediate medical attention.

The female driver, visibly shaken by the incident, was also taken to the hospital for examination after her children arrived at the scene.

According to the Chinese daily Sin Chew, Chen Jin Chang, Chairman of the Cheras Eleven Mile New Village Management Committee, visited the scene to gather information from the female driver.

She revealed that she had intended to take medication after breakfast but was unexpectedly overcome with dizziness, leading to the tragic accident.

Family member and local community rallies around driver

The incident shocked many villagers as the kopitiam is a popular spot for breakfast among the locals.

The female driver expressed deep remorse for causing harm to the villagers, and her children and community members offered support and comfort during this difficult time.

In addition to the injuries sustained by two individuals, the kopitiam suffered significant damage, and operations have been temporarily suspended.

The vehicle involved in the accident has since been removed from the scene.

Authorities are investigating the incident further to determine any additional factors that may have contributed to the accident.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.