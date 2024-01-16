Have You Tried These Popular Chicken Rice Spots In Cheras?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fans of chicken rice will tell anyone that no two chicken rice meals are the same. Customers highly recommend the chicken rice stalls listed below in terms of taste and affordability.

Get ready to tantalize your senses and immerse yourself in the savoury world of Cheras’ finest chicken rice establishments!

1. Xi Yue Happiness Asia Chicken Rice @ Kepong [Non-halal]

Hidden behind the shop lots just off the Salak Expressway, this quaint Chinese restaurant serves one of the best chicken rice in the city. The restaurant serves a variety of different meals but specializes in serving sweet and succulent boneless chicken rice. The portions are large so go on an empty stomach.

Address: 58, Jalan Ambong Kiri 1, Kepong, 52100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 3.30pm, Closed on Mondays

Contact: 010-377 8849

Social media: Instagram

2. Tian Xiang Chicken Rice @ Taman Midah [Non-halal]

If your budget is tight this time around, Tian Xiang Chicken Rice offers the most affordable chicken rice at only RM4.50 per plate. Customers love the good and friendly service and find themselves returning for more.

Address: 30, Jalan Midah Besar, Taman Midah, 56000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur.

Business hours: Wednesday to Monday: 7.30am to 2.30pm, Closed on Tuesdays

Contact: 016-200 6823

Social media: Facebook

3. Restoran Xang Kee @ Maluri Cheras [Non-halal]

Other than chicken rice, Restoran Xang Kee serves a delicious array of food including pork noodles. It’s also a great place for vegetarians as they have hakka leicha as well. The serving portion is also said to be generous.

Address: Ground Floor, 51 & 53, Jalan Jejaka 9, Maluri, 55100 Cheras, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: Monday to Sunday: 6am to 2am

Contact: 014-266 9670

Social media: Facebook

4. JDC Joe’s Duck Chicken @ Kelana Centre Point [Halal]

If you’re bored with the usual chicken rice, JDC Joe’s Duck Chicken might be just what you’re looking for. Aside from the chicken rice sets, the restaurant serves delicious roasted duck and wontons with rice. Pairing meals with their special plum sauce and ginger chilli sauce is recommended. Guests should also try the smoked salad and duck rolls.

Address: 103 Block A GF, Kelana Centre Point, 3, Jalan SS 7/19, Ss 7, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Business hours: Monday to Saturday: 10am to 5pm, Closed on Sundays

Contact: 019-998 8387

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

