Have You Tasted The Best “Daging Salai” In Klang Valley? It’s About Time!

A smoked meat (salai) dish can be comforting any time of the day. If you’re looking to treat yourself to delicious daging salai in the Klang Valley, check out these places below!

1. Lubuk Bangku D Cabin Cafe

Lubuk Bangku, named after a food haven in West Sumatra, was created to bring traditional Malay village cuisine to city dwellers, particularly those who miss Negeri Sembilan dishes.

Notably, their smoked meat in creamy coconut gravy, priced from RM7 to RM8 per plate, is a must-try. Prepared by Rouzieda, known as Kak Ida, and her husband, the dish is a flavourful combination of rich coconut milk, smoked meat, and fiddlehead ferns.

Address: 25, Jalan Abdullah, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours: Monday to Friday: 11am-3pm, Closed on Saturday & Sunday.

Contact Number: +60 17-261 9321

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

2. Salai POWER Restaurant

Salai Power Restaurant in Shah Alam, owned by experienced chefs Siti Asiah Othman and Mohd Shahabudin Mahmud, is known for using the ‘Salai’ smoking technique and ‘Apollo’ rice cooking method.

The menu features smoked dishes such as chicken, beef, catfish, and the highly popular smoked duck. Customers said the meats go well with the masak lemak cili api gravy. The restaurant also has a smokehouse for patrons to witness the smoking process.

Location: Lot 3132, Batu 8, Jln Kebun Tambahan, 40450 Shah Alam, Selangor

Operating Hours: Saturday & Thursday: 9am-10pm, Friday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 10am-10pm

Contact Number: +6010-313 1955

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

3. Dapor Berasap

The restaurant offers a delightful variety of dishes that cater to Malay taste buds. In addition to their signature smoked meat in creamy coconut gravy, they provide a selection of fresh salads, salted fish, and a steamed rice menu, creating a perfect combination.

Its smoked meat in creamy coconut gravy dishes includes snails, smoked duck, smoked chicken, smoked beef, and duck eggs. The venue is known for its popularity thus, early arrival is recommended to get ahead of the crowd.

Location: Jalan Lapangan Terbang Subang Lama, Lapangan Terbang Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, 47200 Shah Alam, Selangor

Operating Hours: Daily: 11am-6pm

Contact Number: +6013-247 0996

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

4. Warung d’Salai

Image: Warung d’Salai/FB

The restaurant offers a menu centred around smoked and coconut milk-cooked dishes, including smoked catfish, duck, chicken, beef, and tilapia. Sides include Malay salad, fermented durian curry, fermented durian shoots with stink beans, salted fish, porridge, laksa, and nest-like laksa.

The dishes are known for their deliciousness, especially for those who enjoy spicy coconut milk-based cuisine. The addition of bilimbi fruit (belimbing buluh) adds a tangy twist, enhancing the overall flavour. Note that most dishes are spicy. Being relatively small, the restaurant can fill up quickly so arriving early is advisable.

Location: No 63-1 Batu 13, Jalan Kempas, Puchong, Malaysia

Operating Hours: Daily: 11am-5pm

Contact Number: +6012-319 3444

Social media: Facebook

