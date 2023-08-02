Loke Yew Roundabout To Close For 1 Year To Build New Bridge, Take Note Of Alternative Routes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Some roads in the city will be closed from 5 August for a year to allow for the renovation and construction of an overhead bridge at the Loke Yew roundabout.

According to a statement by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the roads to be closed are the Sungai Besi road leading to Sungai Besi or Petaling Jaya (opposite Fraser Business Park) and the Loke Yew roundabout.

Due to this, road users will have to use alternative routes. Road users can use a traffic diversion from the Kampung Pandan roundabout to Sungai Besi or Petaling Jaya, diverting into two parts: through the road next to Federal Bakery and the contra route in the adjacent lane.

Traffic from Sungai Besi or Petaling Jaya heading towards the Kampung Pandan roundabout will be diverted to the left via the Loke Yew roundabout.

With the roundabout closed, traffic from Cheras heading to Jalan Loke Yew can make a U-turn towards Cheras again. This traffic route is permanent.

Meanwhile, traffic from Jalan Kinabalu towards Jalan Loke Yew and Jalan Sungai Besi will be diverted to Jalan Yew towards the Pudu roundabout.

As an alternative route, road users will need to take a U-turn at SMK (P) Pudu.

The Jalan Yew traffic route from the Kampung Pandan roundabout to Jalan Kinabalu and Jalan Kuching will be closed during construction. The alternative way is through Jalan Kampung Pandan, Jalan Imbi and Jalan Hang Tuah.

To allow the demolition of the drawbridge and the bridge to be reconstructed at the Pudu roundabout towards Jalan Sungai Besi (next to Pudu police station), the slip road from Jalan Pudu to Jalan Yew would be closed to all traffic for the same period.

The alternative routes are through Jalan Sungai Besi, Jalan Chan Sow Lin, Jalan Satu, Jalan Dua, and Jalan Tiga.

Road users are advised to follow the instructions on the signs and traffic police instructions as a guide and safety measure to prevent further inconvenience and confusion.

DBKL also provided images to help understand the route changes better.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.