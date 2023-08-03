Man Allegedly Throws 3YO Niece From 1st Floor Apartment, Another Sets Wife On Fire In Penang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A man in Penang went berserk and allegedly attempted to injure his nieces yesterday (2 August) at 3.40 pm.

A 3-year-old girl was thrown down by her uncle from the first floor of an apartment unit in Sungai Pinang. She suffered a broken left leg and bleeding injuries to her mouth.

Meanwhile, her little sister, a 40-day baby girl was thrown to the ground by the same uncle and suffered injuries to her head. The 29-year-old suspect is believed to have cut his right wrist first before injuring his two nieces.

For illustration purposes only.

(Credit: Freepik)

According to NST, his brother who only wants to be identified as Taiyob, 31, explained that his brother is currently undergoing traditional treatment due to some health issues for the past two months.

During the incident, he first heard his mother screaming for help and he came to find his younger brother naked and bleeding profusely. A neighbour also helped him calm his brother down and at the time, his brother admitted that he heard strange “whispers” before he harmed the children.

His other family members went to check on the kids and brought them to the nearest hospital. Taiyob wishes for the family to have some privacy.

It is believed that the children are residing in their grandmother’s apartment while their mother is still in the midst of her post-birth confinement period.

Northeast police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said that the case is currently being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Man set fire to his wife because of a misunderstanding

In a separate story, another man in Penang was arrested today for allegedly setting his wife on fire using petrol after they had a quarrel last Monday.

The incident happened on 31 July at 9.30 pm in their home at an oil palm estate in Tasek Gelugor. As a result of that, the victim, a 35-year-old woman, suffered second and third-degree burn injuries with about 27% of her skin affected.

It is reported that the couple has been married for almost 15 years with four children between the ages of 10 and 15.

Seberang Prai Utara district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Asri Shafie said that during the incident that was caused by a misunderstanding, all four children were in the said house.

Their 13-year-old son heard his parents quarrelling in their room and managed to open the locked door. He then saw his mother on fire at the back of the house while his dad tried to put it out with a cloth.

For illustration purposes only.

(Credit: Freepik)

Realizing the fire was too big to contain, the husband quickly fled away and managed to tell his son to help put out the fire on his mother.

The son managed to put the fire out with a bucket of water. He then called the police and she was rushed to the nearest hospital.

An eyewitness saw the husband quickly making a run for it when he boarded a factory van, leaving the plantation area. Upon investigation, it is found out that the 36-year-old suspect has four criminal records including having injured the victim before.

As reported by NST, the victim is now in the intensive care unit of the Penang Hospital (HPP), and in critical condition with an 80/20 chance of survival.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

The suspect has been nabbed by the police earlier today and is being detained in Nibong Tebal. He will be brought to court tomorrow for remand.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.