TikTok Awards Lands In Malaysia, Who Are Your Favourites?

TikTok has become one of the main social media platforms for entertainment, information sharing and content creation, and it has also seen the rise of many local content creators.

If you enjoy TikTok, then you will be excited to know that the first-ever 2023 TikTok Awards Malaysia is happening this month.

The categories listed for the awards night are:

1. Popular creator of the year

Pic Credit : TikTok

2. Creator of the year

Pic Credit : TikTok

3. Rising Star of the year

Pic Credit : TikTok

4. Celebrity of the year

Pic Credit : TikTok

Live creator of the year

Pic Credit : TikTok

TikTok Shop creator of the year

Pic Credit : TikTok

Popular Animation Account of the year

Pic Credit : TikTok

The winners from these categories will be decided through public votes from 15 August to 26 August 2023.

The TikTok Awards will take place on 27 August, streamed live on the platform at 8pm on @tiktok_malaysia.

The most exciting part of this award ceremony is that you too can take part by sharing your own motivational story on TikTok until 14 August using the hashtag #RoadtoTikTokAwardsMY.

The winner will take home an HONOUR 90 (12+512GB) smartphone.

The Judge’s Pick candidates as well as the amazing roster of performers, hosts, and judges for the TikTok Awards will be revealed during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on 15 August.

For more info about the #RoadToTikTokAwardsMY campaign, click here.

Tik Tok Awards

The first ever TikTok Awards was launched on 30 May 2022 in Europe and winners from each country such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy were chosen and crowned.

The winners later met in Amsterdam on 30 November 2022 for the Grand Prix of the first ever TikTok Awards with one of them given the title of the “Greatest TikTok Europe”.

It looks like they are adopting the same process in Asia as the TikTok Awards take place in various countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, and Thailand.

Since now it is happening in Malaysia, there is a high possibility that the winners will later get the chance of being crowned as the best TikTok for Asia.

